SA win second Test against New Zealand by 198 runs to level series

SA turned the tables on New Zealand with a 198-run victory in the second Test in Christchurch on Tuesday, crushing the hosts' hopes of a breakthrough series win over the Proteas.

Having suffered their second-worst Test defeat in the first meeting in Christchurch, the Proteas rebounded superbly at Hagley Oval, dismissing the Black Caps for 227 in their second innings just after tea on day five.

Chasing a would-be world record victory target of 426 runs, New Zealand resumed on 94 for four in the morning and there was a flicker of hope they might save the match as wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme reached lunch at 180 for five.

However, the home side's resistance faded quickly after the break when both players tossed away their wickets by pulling paceman Marco Jansen to fielders.