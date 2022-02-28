ICC plans to streamline men's and women's calendar to avoid clashes

The International Cricket Council (ICC) plans to work in the future on the men's and women's calendars to avoid fixture clashes that can undermine events like the women's World Cup, chief executive Geoff Allardice said on Monday.

The tournament, which begins in New Zealand on March 4, clashes with three major men's series - Pakistan v Australia, India v Sri Lanka and England v West Indies.

"Complementary fixtures between men's and women's events is something, in an ideal world, that we would love to have greater control over in terms of making sure there's quality cricket on most days of the year," Allardice told reporters.

"But in practice, issues on the ground in each country make that a challenge.