Four dogs and a dream: how a 'cricket nomad' is coping in Kyiv

In a perfect world, Kobus Olivier would be teaching English in a private school in Kyiv and sowing cricket dreams in young minds in Ukraine.

Instead, as Russian forces closed in on Kyiv, the chief executive of the Ukraine Cricket Federation (UCF) locked himself in his seventh-floor apartment in the capital.

A self-proclaimed 'cricket nomad' from SA, Oliver has stocked up on a month's supply of food, despite having lost his appetite.

He is “terrified”, he says, but keeping him sane are his four dogs and a dream — of Ukraine becoming an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in July.

“I'm coping the best (I can) under the circumstances,” Oliver, who arrived in Ukraine following stints in SA, Kenya, the Netherlands and Dubai, told Reuters by telephone.

“I'm not being brave, I'm absolutely terrified, but there's nothing you can do. It is what it is.”

Olivier was walking his four dogs, Tickey, Ollie, Kaya and Jessie, early on Thursday when he counted 19 explosions and immediately returned to his flat.