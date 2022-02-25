Proteas’ centurion Sarel Erwee: ‘I was a phone call away from calling it quits’

“It is even more special having gone through the hard yards over the years and taking learnings along those years. I know the team comes first and I am very happy we can turn things around after the first Test.”

Erwee said mental health needs to be talked about more as MANY people are suffering from it in sports and in life in general.

“I don’t think we focus on it enough in SA, not just in cricket but all sports. I might be mistaken but from speaking to other sportsmen, it is something lacking not only in sport but general in life.

“As a man it is kind of frowned upon when you show mental weakness or softness. A lot of work needs to be done and I am in that process where I am trying to better my mental wellbeing. It has been part of my life and it will probably be for a long time.”

The moment was made more special by the fact that Erwee's sister, who lives in New Zealand, was at the ground to witness his maiden hundred.

“It was lovely to celebrate and get the hundred in front of a member of the family. My sister lives in New Zealand. She has been through a tough time here and it was nice to give her something to smile about.”

