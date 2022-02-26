SA in control of second test in Christchurch

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme struck a belligerent half-century to steady New Zealand in the second test on Saturday after SA's seamers torched the home side's top order during a see-sawing day two in Christchurch.

New Zealand were under pressure at 157 for five at stumps, still 207 runs short of SA's first innings total of 364.

De Grandhomme was 54 (not out) and Daryl Mitchell on 29, their unbroken 66-run partnership having halted SA's march on a chilly, overcast day at Hagley Oval.

“SA batted really well on a tough wicket,” Mitchell told reporters.

“For us now it's about trying to put pressure back on them and see what happens tomorrow.”

The Proteas, 1-0 down in the series, lost all three of their reviews seeking extra wickets but would be well pleased with their work.

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada grabbed three wickets and Marco Jansen two, the pair rattling through New Zealand's top order after SA were bowled out before tea.

“Tomorrow we're just going to go hard, try to make them play as much as possible and try to force them to make a mistake because it is quite a good batting wicket,” said Jansen.

“The plan for tomorrow is just to be as tight as possible.”