India head to Newlands test against the Proteas with history on their minds

India’s quest for a first ever series win in SA will culminate with the third and final test beginning at picturesque Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday, where they are winless in five previous visits and facing some selection posers.

The intriguing series is level at 1-1 after India claimed a 113-run victory at Centurion, and the Proteas responded with a seven-wicket win in Johannesburg, a game that finished on Thursday.

The quick turnaround gives little time for reflection, or for tired bodies to recover, and India must decide how they will switch things up to claim what would be a historic win.

India captain Virat Kohli is likely to return in the place of Hanuma Vihari after missing the second test with back spasms.

Batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had been under immense pressure going into that game, but after first innings failures responded with 53 and 58 respectively in the second, scores that should see them retain their places.