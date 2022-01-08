'Big Vern' Philander excited by depth of fast bowling talent in SA

“Big Vern” predicted big things to come from the current crop of fast bowlers, adding that they need proper mentoring and for their workloads to be managed.

“All we need is to make sure that we keep mentoring and pushing them in the right direction,” he said.

“It is good to have options available, and I am pretty sure that if you look outside the current circle of players, there will be a few more to choose from but it all goes down to how you manage them.

“It is about how you actually make sure that guys understand their roles, what part of the journey they are actually on and there must be a proper communication process.

“You need a 19-year-old player to know that they can be playing for the Proteas at the age of 22 and these are the list of things they need to do to get there. We need to sit people down and tell them this is where you are now, and this is potentially where we see you in four years.

“Obviously people progress differently but I do feel that we can manage our players differently. There must be mentorship, where you can use the older players who have been there and done that to guide these younger players, and I am always available to help.”

The Proteas have unleashed Marco Jansen in the series against India and the lanky fast bowler caught Philander’s eye.

“He is someone with huge potential and obviously still raw, but these guys need mentors and to be managed properly. It is about the sort of work that goes on away from the actual match, like what are they doing in preseason and are they working to get better with time.

“When 'KG' [Rabada] or Nortje breaks down, we must have a replacement but we have always had that thing of producing fast bowlers. From a fast bowler's perspective, I am not worried but it is about how we manage them.

“A couple of years ago we all said that we need to look after KG and he has probably more cricket than most 30-year-olds.”

The third Test at Newlands starts on Tuesday.