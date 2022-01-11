Booster jab rollout gains momentum as rate of new Covid-19 cases declines
At least 12,200 South Africans have received the Pfizer Covid-19 booster shot since the programme opened up to qualifying citizens at the beginning of January.
Department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale said the 12,200 shots were administered as of Monday...
