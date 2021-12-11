Cricket

Kohli lost ODI captaincy as India wanted sole white-ball skipper — Ganguly

By Reuters - 11 December 2021 - 15:01
India Test captain Virat Kohli.
India Test captain Virat Kohli.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Virat Kohli's decision to relinquish the 20-overs captaincy resulted in him being removed as India's one-day skipper as selectors did not want to have two different white-ball captains, India board (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly said.

Opener Rohit Sharma took over as one-day captain on Wednesday, a month after succeeding Kohli as T20 skipper after their disappointing World Cup campaign.

The board, which rarely explains even routine decisions, did not even mention Kohli by name in conveying the leadership change in a single sentence at the bottom of a press release announcing the Test squad for the upcoming tour of SA.

“The board and selectors had asked Virat to rethink his decision to quit T20 captaincy. He had declined the suggestion at the time,” former captain Ganguly told Friday's Times of India newspaper.

“The selectors were uncomfortable with the idea of having two captains for white-ball cricket.”

India reached the semifinals of the 50-overs World Cup in 2019 under Kohli but exited from the group stage at this year's Twenty20 World Cup.

While happy to play under Rohit in the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year, Kohli, who remains the Test captain, was keen to lead India in the 50-overs showpiece on home soil in 2023.

“He has done well even as an ODI captain. But it was not going to be easy to have two captains in white-ball cricket with two World Cups in two years,” Ganguly said.

“The selectors felt the team needed one vision and varied styles of captaincy could disrupt the planning.”

Ganguly said he and chief selector Chetan Sharma spoke to Kohli before making the change.

“We explained the vision to him. He understood the situation and it was only then that Rohit was named the captain of the ODI team.”

Kohli loses out as Rohit is named India's ODI skipper

Opener Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli as India's one-day captain yesterday, thus taking charge of both the white-ball squads ahead of their tour ...
Sport
2 days ago

Australia end drought, as organisers sigh with relief

As fireworks lit up the Dubai sky after Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final and shimmering confetti rained on the jubilant Australian team, the ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

'Tentative' India blasted after T20 World Cup loss to New Zealand

Former India cricketers lined up to slate Virat Kohli's side after Sunday's crushing eight-wicket defeat by New Zealand left them on the brink of ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed