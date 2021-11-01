'Tentative' India blasted after T20 World Cup loss to New Zealand

Former India cricketers lined up to slate Virat Kohli's side after Sunday's crushing eight-wicket defeat by New Zealand left them on the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup.

India dropped to fifth in Group II, with their semi-final hopes virtually extinguished after managing to muster only 110 for seven when they were put in to bat in Dubai.

Champions at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, India have not claimed the title since and their batting collapse came in for scathing criticism.

"Very disappointing from India. New Zealand were amazing. India's body language wasn't great, poor shot selection," former opening batsman Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

"Like (a) few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won't make it to the next stage.

"This one will hurt India and time for some serious introspection."