Cricket

SA to co-host cricket World Cup with Namibia, Zimbabwe

Pakistan gets 2025 Champions Trophy

By Reuters - 17 November 2021 - 09:02
Proteas celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler (not in Picture) of England during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

Dubai - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced 14 host nations for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) World Cups, Twenty20 World Cups and Champions Trophy tournaments from 2024 to 2031.

Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have all been named as hosts, while the United States and Namibia are set to stage an ICC event for the first time.

Pakistan will stage an ICC event for the first time since it co-hosted the 1996 ODI World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka.

"To have 14 members hosting eight events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I'd like to thank every member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders," ICC Chair Greg Barclay said in a statement.

"It's fantastic to be returning to so many previous hosts, but what is really exciting about this process is the countries who will stage ICC events for the first time including the USA which is a strategic growth market for us.

"This gives us the opportunity to deepen our connection with fans in traditional cricket nations and also reach new fans around the world."

The ICC added that a similar process would be in place next year to identify hosts for women's and Under-19s events for the next cycle.

Hosting the Champions Trophy will come as a huge boost for defending champions Pakistan, after New Zealand and England cancelled tours in September citing security concerns.

Australia, however, announced that they would tour Pakistan next year for the first time since 1998.

International teams have largely refused to tour Pakistan since an attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

"I am pleased no end with the ICC's decision to select Pakistan as a host nation for one of their elite tournaments," PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said.

HOSTS

T20 World Cup

2024: US and West Indies

2026: India and Sri Lanka

2028: Australia and New Zealand

2030: England, Ireland and Scotland

ODI World Cup

2027: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

2031: India and Bangladesh

Champions Trophy

2025: Pakistan

2029: India

