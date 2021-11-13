Proteas legend Shaun Pollock inducted into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame

Former Proteas captain Shaun Pollock has been inducted into the prestigious ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Saturday that Pollock, Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene and former England women’s batting great Janette Brittin are the newest inductees into the Hall of Fame.

Pollock, and Brittin will be formally inducted by fellow ICC Hall of Famer Sir Clive Lloyd before the start of T20 World Cup between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Cricket Hall of Fame recognises the achievements of legends of the game from cricket’s long and illustrious history and 106 players have been inducted since its launch in 2009.

Pollock, and Brittin played in 284 Tests, 814 ODIs and 67 T20s between them.

Pollock was one of the finest bowling all-rounders the game has seen and was the first player to achieve the 3,000-run and 300-wicket doubles in both Test and ODI cricket.

Brittin was a mainstay of the England Test team for 19 years and helped pave the way for women’s cricket between 1979 and 1998.