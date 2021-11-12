CSA confirms Proteas’ outbound tour to New Zealand in February

Cricket SA (CSA) has confirmed the Proteas will play two Tests matches against inaugural ICC World Test champions New Zealand in Christchurch and Wellington early next year.

On this tour, scheduled to take place between February 17 and March 1, SA will go all out to defend their unbeaten Test series record, home and away, against the Black Caps

The two Tests will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship where the Proteas performed dismally last season.

CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith expressed delight that the CSA has secured more matches for the Test team.

“It’s wonderful to be able to confirm these fixtures as Test cricket is a vital part of CSA pipeline strategy,” he said.

“Having our team take on the defending World Test Champions in their backyard is another welcome challenge for the Proteas, who have proven themselves well able in foreign conditions of late.

“These fixtures will play a role in helping Dean Elgar and his charges to further forge themselves as a powerhouse in Test cricket and hopefully add vital points to the World Test Championship table.

“Our thanks, on behalf of CSA, go to David White and New Zealand Cricket for accommodating our request for a change in dates to secure this important series and content.”

Full SA Test tour to New Zealand itinerary

First Test: Hagley Oval, Christchurch ( February 17 to February 21)

Second Test: Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington ( February 25 to March 1)