Cricket SA gets an unqualified report but posts R221m loss

Cricket SA (CSA) held their first annual general meeting since the new majority independent board was constituted in June and has reported a R221m loss for the 2020/21 financial year.

The summary of the financial report was presented by chairperson of the CSA finance and commercial committee Mark Rayner, who said the organisation is liquid and a going concern.

Rayner reported that CSA’s revenue has plummeted from R1bn to R512m but said the organisation was pleased with how they have managed to reduce their expenditure.

“The business will reflect a R221m loss for the year,” said Rayner.

CSA is one of few organisations who have avoided salary cuts and retrenchments due to the pandemic and the R221m loss is not far off the R180m that the organisation had budgeted to lose in this financial year.

“To summarise the Covid-19 impact, the impact in income was significant. You can imagine our broadcast and sponsorship income took a knock with a lack of cricket being played.

“But we are pleased with the way the organisation has been able to react and mitigate the impact and bring the expenses down.

“We did see an impact on our broadcasting rights and sponsorships and I am pleased to say the team has seen green shots of sponsorship interest in the organisation after a difficult couple of years in this regard.

“We are pleased to provide an unqualified report and big thanks to our executive team and the auditors for their assistance in this regard.