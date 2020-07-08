After 117 days, cricket's return delayed by rain

The much-anticipated return of international cricket after almost four months was, almost predictably, delayed by rain on Wednesday as the start of England's first Test against the West Indies in Southampton was pushed back.

The toss was due to take place at 1030GMT ahead of an 1100GMT start but has been delayed after light rain and overcast skies meant the covers had to be deployed.

The teams are meeting in a "bio-secure environment" at Southampton's Ageas bowl with daily health checks for everyone in the ground - which doesn't include fans - in the first of a three-Test series.

Former West Indies Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite told the BBC: "It's a duty for us as sportspeople to bring some normality back to the world.