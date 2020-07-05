Cricketer of the year Quinton de Kock opens up about stepping down as captain of the Test team

SA men’s cricketer of the year Quinton de Kock has revealed why he was stood down as captain of the Test team and said the pressure that comes with the captaincy role in the longer format of the game was just too much for him to handle.

“I think the reality is that it is just too much for me to handle and I know that‚ and I realised that‚” said De Kock after being voted as SA men’s cricketer of the year at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) virtual awards ceremony at the weekend.

De Kock also bagged the Test cricketer of the year and the men’s player’s player of the year awards at an event that was held without the usual glitz and glamour synonymous with the traditional gala due to Covid-19.

The 27-year-old took over the captaincy role from Faf du Plessis at the end of the disastrous Test series defeat against England in January.