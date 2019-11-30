The numbers behind CSA’s decision to suspend the WPCA board

The non-payment of less than a 10th of the debt the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) owed Cricket South Africa (CSA) triggered the latter’s ill-fated decision to take control of the province’s board.

The saga ended dramatically on Tuesday when an arbitration court damned CSA’s actions as “invalid, unlawful and set aside”.

Philip Ginsburg SC, the arbitrator, found — as detailed in documents TimesLIVE has seen copies of — that CSA “had no right to invoke the provisions” of two clauses of the memorandum of incorporation between the national body and their affiliates.

The defeat, suffered with costs, was a damaging and humiliating blow to CSA. In the arbitration award, Ginsburg wrote: “In terms of the loan agreement, entered into between CSA and WPCA on May 28 2019, an amount of R48,900,000.00 was advanced by CSA to WPCA; and in terms of the second loan agreement, entered into between the parties on 6 August 2019, an amount of R33,968,484.00 was advanced by CSA to WPCA.”

That adds up to R82,868,484 — which formed part of the money WPCA need to finance a major construction project on 48,430 hectares at Newlands that could be worth up to R800-million.