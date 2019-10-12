Cricket

Western Province Cricket Association launch legal action against Cricket SA

By Telford Vice - 12 October 2019 - 11:30
Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe (L) and president Chris Nenzani (R) are faced with a number of challenges.
Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe (L) and president Chris Nenzani (R) are faced with a number of challenges.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Already in legal trouble with their own players‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) are now being taken to court by one of their major affiliates.

The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) board said in a release on Saturday they had lodged an urgent application in the Johannesburg High Court to “immediately interdict [CSA] from implementing or executing upon what WPCA considers to be an unlawful decision taken by CSA to exercise step in rights in respect of WPCA”.

CSA‚ the WPCA release said‚ had “no right or entitlement to exercise step-in rights over a self-standing voluntary association‚ being WPCA”.

The national body had also “not complied with the provisions of its own memorandum of incorporation”‚ “did not afford WPCA a hearing prior to taking the impugned decision”‚ and “took the decision based on an incorrect and inaccurate factual basis”.

That follows CSA’s decision‚ announced on September 22‚ to put the WPCA under administration.

CSA have loaned the WPCA approximately R81m to help finance a major construction project at Newlands.

Apparently CSA called in the debt after‚ TimesLIVE understands‚ a breakdown in communication between the two organisations.

Another theory that has been speculated on as to on what prompted CSA’s action is that the development at the ground‚ which could be worth up to R800m‚ would make the WPCA less financially dependent on CSA.

In the throes of the impasse CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe said the New Year Test‚ the showpiece of the South African season and usually played at Newlands‚ might have to be moved over safety questions raised by the construction.

Moroe has since said the “readiness of the stadium is on track” and that CSA were “gearing up to host [the match] at Newlands as planned”.

And despite their court application the WPCA said they remained “committed to pursuing a mediation process” with CSA.

But the WPCA shouldn’t hold their breath that anything will happen soon.

CSA were a month late in filing their responding papers when the South African Cricketers’ Association took legal action against them‚ in May‚ over a plan to restructure the domestic game that could lead to job losses.

Asked for comment on the WPCA’s claims‚ CSA did not immediately respond.

READ MORE:

King Kohli batting master-class leaves Proteas on the ropes in the second Test

Keshav Maharaj wouldn’t have known whether to laugh or cry in Pune on Friday‚ even though he might have been too tired and sore to do either.
Sport
1 day ago

Agarwal, Pujara build solid platform for India

Mumbai — Mayank Agarwal closed in on his second hundred in as many tests as he combined with Cheteshwar Pujara to put India on course for a big ...
Sport
2 days ago

Rabada's back‚ but India's batters won't go away

Kagiso Rabada bowled‚ Cheteshwar Pujara edged‚ and Faf du Plessis took the catch low and to his left at first slip.
Sport
2 days ago

Classifieds

Trending

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
X