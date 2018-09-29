Proteas batsman Reeza Hendricks is relishing the opportunity of playing in front of his home supporters when South Africa take on Zimbabwe at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Sunday in the first of three ODIs.

Hendricks‚ who currently plays for the Highveld Lions in Johannesburg‚ will become the fourth Kimberley-born player to play an ODI at home after Daryll Cullinan‚ Boeta Dippenaar and Ryan McLaren if he is selected to start by coach Ottis Gibson.

“It is going to be a special moment walking out here at the Diamond Oval representing the Proteas in the green and gold‚” he said.

“This is my home town‚ this is where it started from a very young age. I represented Griqualand West in all age groups so it will be a proud moment walking out on the field on Sunday in Proteas colours in front of my family and friends.”