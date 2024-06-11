Vabaza-Booi appointed Boxing SA manager in the Eastern Cape

Veteran ring official Siya Vabaza-Booi is the new Boxing SA provincial manager for Eastern Cape, the regulator has announced.
The well-traveled Vabaza-Booi is the most decorated ring official in SA after winning multiple boxing awards since becoming a ring official from 1994.
Born in Duncan Village, near East London, takes over the reins from Phakamile Jacobs who had been at the helm for more than two decades.
Vabaza-Booi studied sport and she has a diploma in marketing and administration from Walter Sisulu University.
Provincial managers, formerly known as service providers, are in charge of the day-to-day running of boxing in the provinces they serve. They are on a three-year contract and they get paid a monthly salary.
Provincial managers report to the director of operations, a position now held by Mncedisi Ngqumba on acting capacity.
Ngqumba was appointed last year when permanent operations officer Mandla Ntlanganiso was suspended by the board whose term expired on December 12.
BSA's committee comprising administrators also appointed Lehlohonolo Ramagole to service Gauteng, Free State and North West, Mlungisi Dube in KwaZulu-Natal, Mzoli Tempi for both Western Cape and Northern Cape, and Oupa Lubisi will be in charge of administration in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
“Congratulations to Vabaza-Booi, Ramagole, Dube and Tempi for retaining their positions,” BSA said in a statement.
It added: “On the same token we would like to thank Mr Nceba Dladla [who was provincial manager in Gqeberha] and Mr Jacobs for serving the fistic sport for so many years and we wish them well on their future endeavours.”
