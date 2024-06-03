Top-rated SA junior bantamweight champion Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu says he is ready to face criticism back home in East London for leaving the Xaba Academy of promoter Ayanda Matiti and joining the HotBox Gym of Colin Nathan in Johannesburg.
“Some people are going to crucify me for this, some are glad that finally I joined Nathan; some people were pushing me to join him and even my uncle said I must join him. I don’t care what people say, I made the right decision for myself; it’s my career at the end of the day,” said Cafu.
Cafu, who is rated at No 4 by the IBF, third by the WBO, seventh by the WBA and 11th by the WBC is undefeated after 10 fights with eight short-route wins.
He also holds the IBF International and WBA Inter-Continental belts. Cafu says joining Nathan is something he wanted to do before he fought his first professional boxing match on May 26 2018.
“We just lost touch and actually Colin did not know me at that time,” said Cafu, whose career was guided by Mzamo Mapetla. “He is a very good trainer,” he said. “I left him because he was too protective. I wanted to fight big-name fighters to grow and he wanted me to take baby steps. I have no regrets being trained by Mapetla; we have a good relationship.”
Cafu said his contract with Matiti expires on June 14. “I left Mapetla in 2022 and teamed up with Khangelani Jack, who trained boxers at Xaba Academy,” he said.
Nathan said: “My job is to fulfil his dream of becoming the champion of the world; no doubt he is the best super fly in SA and I might have a surprise move up my sleeve for him.”
Cafu justifies 'best career move' to team up with Nathan
‘I want to take on big-name fighters’
Image: Colin Nathan
