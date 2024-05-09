'Razor' Knapp sharpens up to face Mexican Perez

You ain't seen anything yet, more surprising and exciting things are still to come. This is the promise made by unheralded yet productive boxing trainer Vusi Mtolo, who was referring to his charge Roarke "Razor" Knapp, who has been presented an opportunity to become a world champion by Golden Gloves Promotion (GGP).
Knapp has been consistent throughout his development phase, winning eight fights consecutively since tasting defeat to Brandon Thysee in 2019.
Knapp has endeared himself in the hearts of millions of genuine boxing- loving fans with his knacks. His stability has been rewarded by promoter Rodney Berman.
Knapp, 26, will welcome Mexican Jorge Garcia Perez for the vacant IBO junior middleweight belt.
The fight against the WBO Inter-Continental champion who goes by the moniker "Chino" will be staged by GGP at Emperors Palace on June 15.
On paper, 27-year-old Garcia is an acid test for Knapp. Garcia boasts an impressive record of 29 wins in 33 fights. His 24 knockouts suggest that he hits hard, having lost only four times on points.
Garcia is rated No 24 by the IBO while Knapp is rated No 12. Knapp has been in there with experienced foes like Thysse, Dante Jardon, Ahmed El Maousaoui and Przemyslaw Zysk, and has actually stood the test o time. With only a single loss, Knapp has stopped 12 of his 17 victims.
"It does not matter who is put in front of him, the bottom line is that Knapp is a world class fighter and just be at Emperors Palace on June 15 to bear testimony when he is crowned," said Mtolo.
"He's smart, he can set traps and punish you. That is why I say I don't care who is in front of him, the time or Knapp to win a world title has come," said Mtolo.
"Roarke can a take punch and he has been taught how to ride punches; he has granite jaw and has very good hand speed. Once Roarke hurts you, he finishes you."
Mtolo has the idea of how Garcia fights. "He is a come forward fighter and he can take a good punch. That is what will make the fight exciting," he said.
"People will be on their toes from the start. Roarke has had good sparring with Koopman who will be in action on the night; Thulani Mbenge and Patrick Mukala have also been helpful with sparring."
'Razor' Knapp sharpens up to face Mexican Perez
Duo meet for vacant IBO junior middleweight belt
Image: James B Gradidge
