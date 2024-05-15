Shongwe 'humbled' by reappointment as BSA chair

Sifiso Shongwe says he is humbled by his re-appointment as chairperson of Boxing SA's board.
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa appointed the new seven-member board on Tuesday.
Shongwe was first appointed to the hot seat on November 28 but the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) took Kodwa to court to interdict his choice for the new board.
On Tuesday, there were no qualms as Kodwa announced Shongwe, a former boxing promoter, Dr Koketso Tsebe (clinical psychologist and works at Unisa as a lecturer), Romy Titus (Safa media officer), Luxolo September (CAF senior officer), Nande Mheshe (administrator, editor and English tutor), Sakhiwo Sodo (former BSA board member) and Dr Luvuyo Precious Bayeni (chief director of human resources at the national department of health) as members of the new board. Their term ends on May 14, 2027.
Said Shongwe: "I am humbled and ecstatic that once again the minister has called on me to stand as chairperson.
"I aim to serve ethically and to demonstrate that the minister's confidence in myself and other members of the board was not misplaced. Our first order of business is to convene a meeting and charter a new course for boxing.
"Now we must focus on the ring," he said.
"Les us applaud BSA accounting authority Mandla Ntlanganiso for holding it together while the minister had embarked on the appropriate processes of appointing the board by way of consulting with stakeholders as per the Boxing SA Act No 11 0f 2001."
Added Shongwe: "I am grateful to the fraternity at large for nominating myself and various board members to represent them. Our responsibility is to carry out our duties and ensure that the fistic spot thrives. It is possible that we produce more and more world champs.
"We can't have one legitimate world champ in Sivenathi Nontshinga (IBF junior flyweight) when SA has such an abundance of talent."
Kodwa said: "The time has come for all leadership, managers, trainers, and boxers to put all squabbles behind. I urge the SA boxing fraternity to return to the arenas and boxing, and to lift boxing in SA. I wish to thank Mandla who has steered the ship at BSA as accounting authority."
Shongwe 'humbled' by reappointment as BSA chair
No quarrels as Kodwa appoints 7-member board
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sifiso Shongwe says he is humbled by his re-appointment as chairperson of Boxing SA's board.
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa appointed the new seven-member board on Tuesday.
Shongwe was first appointed to the hot seat on November 28 but the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) took Kodwa to court to interdict his choice for the new board.
On Tuesday, there were no qualms as Kodwa announced Shongwe, a former boxing promoter, Dr Koketso Tsebe (clinical psychologist and works at Unisa as a lecturer), Romy Titus (Safa media officer), Luxolo September (CAF senior officer), Nande Mheshe (administrator, editor and English tutor), Sakhiwo Sodo (former BSA board member) and Dr Luvuyo Precious Bayeni (chief director of human resources at the national department of health) as members of the new board. Their term ends on May 14, 2027.
Said Shongwe: "I am humbled and ecstatic that once again the minister has called on me to stand as chairperson.
"I aim to serve ethically and to demonstrate that the minister's confidence in myself and other members of the board was not misplaced. Our first order of business is to convene a meeting and charter a new course for boxing.
"Now we must focus on the ring," he said.
"Les us applaud BSA accounting authority Mandla Ntlanganiso for holding it together while the minister had embarked on the appropriate processes of appointing the board by way of consulting with stakeholders as per the Boxing SA Act No 11 0f 2001."
Added Shongwe: "I am grateful to the fraternity at large for nominating myself and various board members to represent them. Our responsibility is to carry out our duties and ensure that the fistic spot thrives. It is possible that we produce more and more world champs.
"We can't have one legitimate world champ in Sivenathi Nontshinga (IBF junior flyweight) when SA has such an abundance of talent."
Kodwa said: "The time has come for all leadership, managers, trainers, and boxers to put all squabbles behind. I urge the SA boxing fraternity to return to the arenas and boxing, and to lift boxing in SA. I wish to thank Mandla who has steered the ship at BSA as accounting authority."
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa names new BSA board members
Berman banks on SA's new crop of fighters
Kodwa to announce new board for Boxing SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos