Arena Holdings intend to repackage boxing to appeal to global markets

The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Boxing SA’s accounting authority Mandla Ntlanganiso took that step towards repackaging and repositioning the sport in order to restore trust from the corporate world which is missed badly in all spheres of boxing.
Ntlanganiso invited respected marketing gurus from different sectors under one roof at the offices of Arena Holdings in Parktown to exchange notes with the boxing fraternity which has not recovered since King Korn and Distell, which manufactures Old Buck Gin, turned their back away just more than two decades ago.
Their partnership produced national belts which were synonymous with boxing and remain the most prestigious. Today’s champions fight for a belt which does not inspire any boxer and as a result many boxers value lesser recognised belts.
Boxing SA and Arena Holdings – the national publisher of some of SA’s most trusted print publications, Sunday Times, Sowetan, Business Day, Financial Mail, The Herald, Daily Dispatch – are in partnership in this journey of enticing sponsors back to the game for the fighters to begin to earn decent purse monies.
Lyndon Barends, head of strategic and commercial partnerships, and group content officer Bongani Siqoko were there, so was SABC general manager Keletso Totlhanyo. Damascus, leading manufactures of boxing equipment in the country, was represented by CEO Sherwin Enoch and ex-promoter, successful businesswoman Shereen Hunter attended the gathering which was the first of its kind.
BSA and Arena Holdings, with the assistance of every single boxing licensees, intend to repackage the sport in such a way that it appeals to global markets.
That talks to the mandate of self-sustainability which sport minister Zizi Kodwa gave to Ntlanganiso when he appointed him as the accounting authority in March.
“No retreat, no surrender,” said Ntlanganiso, whose mission and vision requires promoters to succeed because they own the content. They were missing on Friday.
Corporate world wants surety that their money is safe with BSA and they are very sensitive towards negativity which could harm their brands. In recent times, negative reports have hogged headlines in bulletins, newspapers and radio stations.
Right now, there is no board of Boxing SA, no chief financial officer and no chief executive officer but Ntlanganiso – whose appointment by Kodwa – has been contested in the court of law.
That is where millions of rands were wasted by the previous board which lost all its cases against licensees.
Some described the symposium as a wonderful idea but the topic should have been one – experts help BSA with which step should be taken in order for the forensic investigations which can be constituted by Kodwa because at some point there was not even a cent left for Ntlanganiso to pay salaries when he was appointed by Kodwa in March.
There must be an annual report from the outgone board. Costs and legality of a board member acting as the CEO. There must be accountability on public funds. Issues discussed in the symposium cannot be taken forward if the institution is not clean.
An announcement was made few years back that belts for both males and females had been purchased but there are two belts that are always in display every time there are males or female national championship fights.
There are no belts. Present in the gathering was IBF junior-flyweight champ Sivenathi Nontshinga, IBO junior-bantamweight holder Ricardp Malajika (with their belts), Francois Botha, Welcome Ncita, Vuyani Bungu, Jan Bergman Nika, Kumalo and Silence Mabuza.
“Forward ever, backwards never,” was Ntlanganiso’s parting shot.
Arena Holdings intend to repackage boxing to appeal to global markets
Ntlanganiso wants to restore trust from the corporate world
Image: Veli Nhlapo
