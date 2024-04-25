BSA, Nathan toast to Nontshinga's nomination for top sports award

International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior-flyweight world champion Sivenathi "Special One" Nontshinga says he is delighted for being nominated for the SA Sports Awards in the category of Sportsman of the Year.
Other nominees for the award, which was won by IBF flyweight world champion Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane in 2019, are Springbok's Eben Etzebeth and caning sprinter Andrew Birkett. The ceremony is scheduled for May 5 at Sun City in the North West.
Coincidentally, Mthalane was also under No Doubt Management of successful trainer/manager Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan when he won the award.
"This shows that people recognise my achievement and being nominated alongside big names in the national awards where all codes are involved says a lot..." said Nontshinga yesterday.
"This also means that I am one of the best in the country; I am blessed, excited and emotional at the same time. I believe I will be a winner on the night."
Nathan said: "It's well deserved and totally justified as being the face of South African boxing. Being the only credible world champion on the continent justifies why he should be placed as a nominee for SA Sports and Sportsman of the Year."
Boxing SA said: "This is a testament to his hard work, dedication and outstanding achievements in the ring. This nomination is a well-deserved recognition of his talent and commitment to excellence; let's show our support and cheer him on as he continues to inspire us with his incredible journey."
The nomination of 24-year-old Nontshinga from Chicken Farm in the Eastern Cape makes him the fourth boxer to be nominated in the SA Sports awards.
Nathan's other charge, Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler, was the first to get nominated for that same award in 2017 with Zolani "Last Born" Tete being nominated in the People's Choice of the Year category in the same year. They, however, did not win. Mathalane was the last to represent the fistic sport.
Nontshinga defended his title successfully via a deserved unanimous points decision against Filipino Reggie Suganob when they met in the main event of Rainbow Promotion's tournament at East London's ICC on July 2 last year.
BSA, Nathan toast to Nontshinga's nomination for top sports award
Top boxer up against Etzebeth, Birkett for sportsman of the year
Image: Mark Andrews
International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior-flyweight world champion Sivenathi "Special One" Nontshinga says he is delighted for being nominated for the SA Sports Awards in the category of Sportsman of the Year.
Other nominees for the award, which was won by IBF flyweight world champion Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane in 2019, are Springbok's Eben Etzebeth and caning sprinter Andrew Birkett. The ceremony is scheduled for May 5 at Sun City in the North West.
Coincidentally, Mthalane was also under No Doubt Management of successful trainer/manager Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan when he won the award.
"This shows that people recognise my achievement and being nominated alongside big names in the national awards where all codes are involved says a lot..." said Nontshinga yesterday.
"This also means that I am one of the best in the country; I am blessed, excited and emotional at the same time. I believe I will be a winner on the night."
Nathan said: "It's well deserved and totally justified as being the face of South African boxing. Being the only credible world champion on the continent justifies why he should be placed as a nominee for SA Sports and Sportsman of the Year."
Boxing SA said: "This is a testament to his hard work, dedication and outstanding achievements in the ring. This nomination is a well-deserved recognition of his talent and commitment to excellence; let's show our support and cheer him on as he continues to inspire us with his incredible journey."
The nomination of 24-year-old Nontshinga from Chicken Farm in the Eastern Cape makes him the fourth boxer to be nominated in the SA Sports awards.
Nathan's other charge, Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler, was the first to get nominated for that same award in 2017 with Zolani "Last Born" Tete being nominated in the People's Choice of the Year category in the same year. They, however, did not win. Mathalane was the last to represent the fistic sport.
Nontshinga defended his title successfully via a deserved unanimous points decision against Filipino Reggie Suganob when they met in the main event of Rainbow Promotion's tournament at East London's ICC on July 2 last year.
SA boxers shun the national title
SA boxing's Olympic dream floored
Kodwa calls for unity in boxing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos