Sky's the limit for Malajika with Mitchell
World champ says Brian as manager a blessing for him
Image: Alche Greeff
The physical and emotional support Brian Mitchell provides to Ricardo Malajika has taken Malajika about five years to become a world boxing champion.
The reigning IBO junior-bantamweight titlist says the sky will be the limit in his pursuit for greatness for as long as he has Mitchell, the former WBA and IBF junior-lightweight world champ, on his side.
Malajka retained his status with a lopsided points margin of 120-108 after 12 rounds in all three judges last weekend against Marcel "The Chosen One" Braithwaite.
"Having Brian as my manager is a blessing," said Malajika. "He is more like a father to me and with him backing me, the sky is the limit."
Malajika, 25, won the IBO belt in his fifth year in what was his 14th professional fight last year.
Interestingly, Mitchell also became a world champion in his fifth year as a professional boxer.
The match last week was Malajika's first fight under new trainer Manny Fernandes who replaced Vusi Mtolo in January. Malajika was a completely changed and improved fighter who has abandoned his tendency of throwing punches when he is up in the air. That stance took off the intended effect from the blows and it always put him in danger of being dropped in counter attack because he was off the ground.
Mitchell probably, saw that and observed that it was not being dealt with, and he brought in Fernandes. Results are showing.
"We are happy with our changes and his performance; everything is coming together," said Mitchell.
Malajika now rates himself as one of the best. "One hundred out of one hundred," he said adding that Braithwaite who is rated No 26 by the IBO was not an easy target as it looked on television.
"The fight was tough but I made it easy; hard work paid off," said Malajika who gave credit to Mitchell, Fernandes, and people he works with at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale.
"They are there for me; they give me hope and make me feel like a champion."
He improved to 13 wins against two losses.
Fernandes said Malajika's ability to listen makes his life easy as a trainer.
"It is very difficult to train a fighter who thinks he knows everything; Ricardo wants to learn and he pays attention to what you tell him. Condition and strength training is done in-house. We must also give credit to Vusi Mtolo [who trained Malajika until late last year]. It is going to get better."
