Boxing

My time has come to turn professional, says Bongco

Boxer dumps amateurs for welterweights campaign

04 April 2024 - 08:45
Top amateur Simnikiwe Bongco and trainer Mzamo Njekanye.
Image: Monwabisi Jimlongo

Simnikiwe “Nuclear Bomb” Bongco has dumped the SA National Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) team ahead of its participation in the Mandela African Cup, and instead turned professional.

Sanabo governs amateur boxing.

The 22-year-old champion from Duncan Village in East London has been a member of the Sanabo team for three years, and was one of the boxers Sanabo was banking on for participation in the inaugural Mandela event, set for April 15 to 21 in Durban.

Trainer Nkosinathi Hlatshwayo said his boxers will use the five-day continental showpiece to gauge and assess themselves for their readiness for the last leg of the Olympic qualification that will take place in Thailand in May and June.

Bongco was part of the Sanabo team that came back with silver and bronze from the All Africa Games in Ghana. He lost in the quarterfinals to a professional Congolese fighter.

“This is the decision that myself and my coach (Mzamo Njekanye) took. I told him that on my return from the All Africa Games I want to turn professional,” said Bongco, who chalked up 229 wins from 238 amateur fights.

Asked why he could not wait until after the Mandela African Cup and the qualifier for participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, he said: “I think my time has come to turn professional and I want to move on and be in the right place with my trainer. I was not as the right place here [Sanabo]. I think I did my best to represent my country in the amateurs.”

Bongco said he started boxing at the age of seven, and joined Njekanye when he was 14. Bongco won bronze in both the Commonwealth Games in England in 2022 and the African Boxing Championship in Mozambique in 2022. He also won gold in the same year in the Nelson Mandela Boxing Cup in the Eastern Cape.

Hlatshwayo, who was dumbfounded when Sowetan informed him about Bongco's decision yesterday, said it was a blow to Sanabo. “But we can't stop him. I wish him well.”

Njekanye said: “Bongco won't participate in the Mandela Cup; his mind is geared for the professionals. He does not want his career in the amateurs and we want to take it to another level.”

Bongco said he will campaign in the welterweights.

