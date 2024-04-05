But BoxingScene.Com reported that a unification fight is being explored for June 15 in Puerto Rico and that caused confusion based on the general meaning of "explore".
Confusion over Nontshinga, Gonzalez fight in Puerto Rico
But Nathan insists it's game on in June 15
Boxing trainer and manager Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan has insisted that his charge, Sivenathi "The Special One" Nontshinga, will be involved in a winner-take-all world championship match with Jonathan "Bomba" Gonzalez on June 15 in Puerto Rico.
Nontshinga holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior flyweight title while Gonzalez is the World Boxing Organization (WBO) champion.
Nathan, who guides the 25-year-old Nontshinga, made an announcement on Monday that the boxing match – the first since 2013 when Simpiwe "V12" Vetyeka was involved in a similar high-profile bout that took place in Australia – was on.
But BoxingScene.Com came out a day later saying that a unification fight is being explored for June 15 in Puerto Rico.
"We've got an agreement in writing, we are just waiting for Gonzalez to sign the contract," said Nathan, whose No Doubt Management is responsible for Nontshinga's fruitful career.
But BoxingScene.Com reported that a unification fight is being explored for June 15 in Puerto Rico and that caused confusion based on the general meaning of "explore".
When contacted, Nathan said: "Basically, there seems to be one or two administrative issues that Gonzalez must iron out but he is advertising the fight. He wants the fight, we want the fight and our minds are getting prepared for that contest. I am confident that we will get it."
Gonzalez's message to Nathan reads: "See you soon." And Nathan responded: "Sign the contract... and we will see you soon."
Gonzalez, 32, won the WBO belt in 2021 and has made three successful defences, the last being on March 2 when he defeated Rene Santiago on points after 12 rounds in Puerto Rico.
When Nontshinga steps inside the ring to face Gonzalez, he will be the third South African fighter, and the second from Eastern Cape, to be involved in a unification boxing match.
The other two are Jeffrey "The Mongoose" Mathebula from Limpopo and Vetyeka. Mathebula from the Eastern Cape.
The spotlight now falls on Nontshinga from Newlands in the Eastern Cape. He was 15 years old when Vetyeka made history, becoming the first local pugilist in history to win the WBA Super belt.
