Muhammad quote inspires Potgieter’s win over Gomes

If your dreams don't scare you, they aren't big enough.
This brainy quote from Muhammad Ali prior to facing feared knockout artist George Foreman in their historic "Rumble in the Jungle", a world heavyweight match, in then Zaire, now Democratic Republic of Congo, in 1974 brought back Shaun Potgieter from the brink of giving up when he was hit hard by then defending SA heavyweight champ Keaton Gomes.
Ali was scared of the 25-year-old Foreman who had stopped 36 of his 40 victims. But Ali's dream of winning back the heavyweight title at 32 was just too big and it gave him courage to get up and go.
Against the odds, Ali regained the title by knockout in the eighth round in front of 60,000 fans at Stade 20 Du Mai stadium.
His quote rang in the ears of Potgieter last weekend like it was uttered yesterday. Gomes hit him with power punches in the first four rounds at Emperors Palace last weekend but it was like pouring water on a duck's back.
Gomes, trained by Peter Smith, was tipped to win by a stoppage.
"Even at the change room I was going through my phone reading Ali's brainy quotes," said Potgieter who upset the bookies by pulverising Gomes into submission in the 11th round and he broke Gomes's jaw which had to be wired at the hospital the next day.
"Every punch Keaton hit me with was full of power. I had a debate with myself that you said you want this and you knew it was not going to be given to you on a silver platter; Keaton would come hard on you, so this is it."
Like his shape, from 134kg to 110kg, Potgieter's heart grew triple on the night. "I am happy I ended it late because otherwise I would not have known how far and deep I can go," said Potgieter who had never gone beyond eight rounds.
"All I want to tell boys and girls out there is never stop dreaming. In the early days of my career people laughed at me in my gladiator's kit; they made fun of me while naysayers said I must stop boxing.
"It fuelled me to carry on; thanks to all the people who were on my road to recovery. I want to rewrite history in the heavyweight division just like Gerrie Coetzee and Corrie Sanders."
Muhammad quote inspires Potgieter’s win over Gomes
Boxer ’s advice is to never stop dreaming
Image: Rick Rex
