Amateur boxers to use Mandela Cup to prepare for Olympics

SA's amateur boxers who are part of the SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) team will use the inaugural Mandela African Boxing Cup to gauge themselves for their readiness of the last leg of Olympic qualification which will take place in Thailand in May and June, says trainer Nkosinathi Hlatshwayo.
The cup will take place at Durban's ICC from April 15-21. The five-day continental event will be organised by International Boxing Association (IBA), Sanabo and the African Boxing Confederation (AFBC).
"This is our chance to make sure that boxing is represented in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games [from July 26 to August 11]," said Hlatshwayo adding that Sanabo team will have 23 boxers.
"Some of them are from the All Africa Games Ghana where we won silver and bronze medals from a squad of seven.
"We are hopeful that John Masamba [who brought bonze], Lubabalo Lusizo [silver], Sanele Sogcwayi, Amzolele Deli, Simikiwe Bhonco [who lost to a professional boxer from Congo], Phiwokuhle Mnguni [lost in the quarterfinals] and Thandolethu Mathiba will do well in Thailand."
Sanabo media liaison officer Lwandiso Gasela confirmed their readiness to welcome participants from 16 federations in Africa. He said the local organising committee, chaired by Aleck Skhosana (former president of Athletic SA), is already working hard in preparing to host the event.
"Already we got approval from minister of sport and we have the blessing of the Thembekile Mandela Foundation which is working in partnership with International Boxing Association (IBA)," said Gasela.
The Thembekile Mandela Foundation is said to have been founded by current CEO and granddaughter of Mandela, Ndileka Mandela.
The tournament will feature 12 women’s and 13 men’s weight categories.
IBA secretary-general and CEO, Chris Roberts OB, is quoted in a statement saying: "It is a great pleasure to announce the first edition of the Mandela African Boxing Cup taking place in South Africa this April 2024. Our decision to name the competition after one of the world’s most inspirational personalities is with reason and great respect.
"Dear teams, let’s take Mandela’s dedication to boxing as a strong inspiration for young generations and glorify his name through the Mandela Cup to make it a yearly tradition."
Sanabo president Siyabulela Mkwalo said SA celebrates the staging of this event as it symbolises the recognition of the role played by Mandela in fighting for liberation from apartheid while promoting worldwide peace and stability.
Amateur boxers to use Mandela Cup to prepare for Olympics
Continental five-day event to be held in Durban
Image: Tsepiso Maruping
