We've been robbed of a valued member – BSA mourns Mamosadi

Boxing SA mourns the tragic loss of the regulator's chief financial officer Kenneth Mamosadi who was gunned down in Pretoria on Friday evening.
Boxing SA's boss Mandla Ntlanganiso described Mamosadi's killing as ruthless. Mamosadi, 38, was reported to have been shot dead by assailants in his own driveway in Pretoria West.
"Tragically his life was taken and his only reported belonging stole was his cellphone," Ntlanganiso said on Monday. "This cowardly act has robbed us of a valued member of our community and a dear friend."
Mamosadi was appointed as BSA's CFO by the previous board last year. Mamosadi, from Limpopo, has been BSA’s finance manager since 2015.
"Kenneth was a pillar of strength, renowned for his gentle demeanour and his unwavering dedication to boxing," said Ntlanganiso.
'His senseless and brutal murder has left us all shocked and grieving; we urge law enforcement agencies to swiftly bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.
"The family implores the South African Police Services and government to leave no stones unturned in their investigations to uncover the motive behind this senseless act of violence."
Ntlanganiso said he met with the bereaved family yesterday. "Boxing SA extends its deepest condolences to the Mamosadi family, friends, colleagues, and all who were touched by Kenneth's kindness and generosity; we stand together in solidarity during this difficult time," he said.
"Rest in power, Kenny, your legacy will live in our hearts forever, inspiring us to strive for excellence and kindness in what we do."
BSA provincial manager in Gauteng, Lehohonolo Ramagole, who worked with Mamosadi since 2018, described his late colleague as a peaceful individual.
"He loved peace; even when there were issues among colleagues, he would initiate peace," he said. "In all times I've work with him, he never raised his voice; he was a brother to everybody; any staff member who had problems, even financially, Kenny would do his best.
"I've been in that situation; I started at Boxing SA as an intern and Kenny would buy lunch for me," said Ramagole. "He is missed already."
