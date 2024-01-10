Wellem signs BSA-two-year promotional contract with Tewo promotion

SA and WBF Intercontinental super middleweight boxing champion Asemahle “The Predator” Wellem has signed a standard BSA-two-year promotional contract with Tewo Promotion, promoter Happy Tewo has announced.
Golden Gloves announced last week on its website that the 22-year-old fighter from the Eastern Cape had joined its establishment and would be trained at Brian Mitchell Academy in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg.
Vusi Mtolo was head trainer in that gym. It is understood that he has been replaced with Manny Fernandes, and that the boxer will headline that promotion’s development tournament in March.
“Asemahle signed a contract on Monday,” said Tewo yesterday. Wellem who won the national title in his fourth professional fight in 2022 will remain with trainer Phumzile “Sweet Pea” Matyhila,Tewo added.
“Wellem also signed a management contract with Siya Zingelwa. We are taking care [of him] and we have been doing that since Wellem was doing Grade 11 at school, giving him a monthly stipend. We are also responsible for his accommodation in Johannesburg.”
Wellem from Chinsa turned pro in July 2021 and he remains undefeated after seven fights. “Wellem will be in action in Russia in March where he will fight against Pavel Silyagian who is rated No 17 in the world by BoxRec.Com,” said Tewo.
“They will be involved in a 10 round non-title fight. We are gunning for that man’s ratings.”
Tewo said Wellem – who won the WBF Intercontinental title in Tanzania in July last year – is rated No 35 in the world. He is rated No 1 in Africa.”
Wellem: “I signed two contracts – the promotional and management – with promoter Happy Tewo and Siya Zingelwa.” Regarding Golden Gloves he said: “I was going to join them this year; I had discussions with Happy, I changed my mind and decided to stay with him. I will be trained by Phumizle Mathyila. I am happy with the decision I made.”
Zingelwa who is part of the management of former IBF junior flyweight world champion Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga, said: “It is true; I am his [Wellem’s] manager and we signed a standard two-year contract with him on Monday. The boy confirmed having discussions with Golden Gloves and they promised to keep him active for the whole year.”
Wellem signs BSA-two-year promotional contract with Tewo promotion
Boxer will headline promotion's development tournament in March
