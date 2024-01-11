Chauke oozes belief as he faces Khademi for IBO title

South Africans should all rally behind Jackson “M3” Chauke in his attempt to conquer the world when he takes on Quaise “Kaisy” Khademi for the IBO title at the York Hall in London on January 27.
Khademi from Afghanistan has eight wins, a loss and two draws. The 29-year-old boxer fights out of East Ham, London, in the UK. He won the IBO belt in July last year.
Chauke from Tembisa is the pride of the nation – holding the SA flyweight belt after making five successful defences – which is the required number to claim the ownership of the belt.
That simply means Chauke has earned his stripes – just like Brian Mitchell – who successfully defended the SA junior lightweight belt eight times before challenging WBA world champ Alfredo Layne in September 1986.
South Africans beyond colour line – boxers, trainers, managers, promoters and the general public – were fully behind Mitchell and they all rejoiced his massive victory at Sun City Superbowl when he floored the Panamanian in the 10th round.
Chauke has gone through the appropriate development processes of a fighter. He is a 2006 Commonwealth Games silver medallist and the only amateur boxer to represent SA at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Chauke is under the management of Damien Durandt – the only trainer of this era to produce a WBC World boxing champion – Ilunga Makabu – who has successfully defended his cruiserweight belt twice.
Chauke is ripe for a world title challenge. He endured some long stretches of inactivity when fights fell through or offers simply didn’t come his way – 21 months from 2015 to 2017 and for more than 25 months from 2013 to 2015.
But through it all Chauke – who is also a personal instructor at Durandt’s Boxing in Linksfield – never gave up hope. Luckily promoter Ayanda Matiti came to his rescue and kept him busy.
“I am ready for January 27,” said the 38-year-old fighter. “I have been preparing for this fight since mid November; I am into six weeks, all in all I will have nine or 10 weeks of preparations so there will be no excuses.
“It is through God for me to get this big chance now when I am more mature. I have got experience and I believe in myself. This is the right time for me.”
He says the purse money offered is great. “It is the highest purse money throughout my career,” said the married father of two boys – Jackson Junior, 16 and Nickolas, three [who was named after Chauke’s late trainer Nickolas Durandt]. Chauke says they will leave for London on January 22.
Chauke oozes belief as he faces Khademi for IBO title
‘M3’ holds SA flyweight belt after making five successful defences
Image: Supplied
