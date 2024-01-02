Ndongeni feels confident and ready for the fight

Perhaps, it is best to describe Xolisani Ndongeni as a hustler who has grabbed an opportunity he intends to make use of to satisfaction so that when he eventually decides to pack his bags and quit as a fighter he will be at peace for failing having tried rather than fail to try.
Just when not much is expected of him right now internationally, as he is currently rated No 60 in the World by BoxRec.Com, he did not wait for the perfect moment to come to him but instead took the moment and made it perfect.
Ndongeni accepted an offer to face highly-rated American, Arnold Barboza Jr, in a 10-rounder that will be watched live in over 200 countries worldwide from The Theatre at The Virgins Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 6.
Their boxing match will form part of the Golden Boy Promotions tournament to be streamed live on DAZN which is a British over-the-top sports streaming and entertainment platform.
Barboza is undefeated after 28 fights with 18 KOs and is rated No 5 in the World by BoxRec.Com.
Boxing, being this unpredictable sport is where one punch can turn things around and favour the underdog, writing Ndongeni off at his own peril. No title will be at stake but victory for Ndongeni against the current WBO Intercontinental junior welterweight champion will certainly set him up for bigger opportunities.
Golden Boy Promotions, established in 2002 by eight-time world champion Oscar De La Hoya, borrowing his nickname “Golden Boy”, is one of boxing's most active and respected promoters, presenting shows in packed venues around the world.
Ndongeni arrived safely in Miami on Friday last week and that is where he wrapped up his preparations. He will then fly to Las Vegas on Wednesday. “I feel confident and ready for the fight,” he said on Monday.
“The most important thing for me as a fighter is that it is a dream-come-true situation that I am fighting in a tournament that will be staged by one of the big American promotions and get the opportunity to showcase my talent.
“I am in a big fight against a very strong opponent and good boxer and that’s all I ever wanted to test my abilities against the best – I mean DAZN network has also been part of my dream to show the world my capabilities.
“This is a big one and I will grab it with both hands. What happens after this fight will give direction in my game if I am or not I am grateful to the support I have been getting from people back home.”
Nicknamed “Nomeva – The Wasp”, the 33-year-old fighter from Duncan Village which is home to a number of old-time greats including two-weight IBF World champ Mbulelo “Slayer” Botlle is a very awkward customer who stands a good chance to spring a surprise.
He’s got the capabilities, big fight temperament and experience he amassed from 34 fights with 219 rounds with 31 wins. Ndongeni has also shown that he can punch, having left 18 opponents counting the stars.
In the main attraction, American former WBO International welterweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr will make his return against Fredrick Lawson over 12-rounds. Lawson is originally from Accra in Ghana and now resides in Chicago, Illinois, USA.
Ndongeni feels confident and ready for the fight
‘It is a dream come true to showcase my talent’
Image: Supplied
Perhaps, it is best to describe Xolisani Ndongeni as a hustler who has grabbed an opportunity he intends to make use of to satisfaction so that when he eventually decides to pack his bags and quit as a fighter he will be at peace for failing having tried rather than fail to try.
Just when not much is expected of him right now internationally, as he is currently rated No 60 in the World by BoxRec.Com, he did not wait for the perfect moment to come to him but instead took the moment and made it perfect.
Ndongeni accepted an offer to face highly-rated American, Arnold Barboza Jr, in a 10-rounder that will be watched live in over 200 countries worldwide from The Theatre at The Virgins Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 6.
Their boxing match will form part of the Golden Boy Promotions tournament to be streamed live on DAZN which is a British over-the-top sports streaming and entertainment platform.
Barboza is undefeated after 28 fights with 18 KOs and is rated No 5 in the World by BoxRec.Com.
Boxing, being this unpredictable sport is where one punch can turn things around and favour the underdog, writing Ndongeni off at his own peril. No title will be at stake but victory for Ndongeni against the current WBO Intercontinental junior welterweight champion will certainly set him up for bigger opportunities.
Golden Boy Promotions, established in 2002 by eight-time world champion Oscar De La Hoya, borrowing his nickname “Golden Boy”, is one of boxing's most active and respected promoters, presenting shows in packed venues around the world.
Ndongeni arrived safely in Miami on Friday last week and that is where he wrapped up his preparations. He will then fly to Las Vegas on Wednesday. “I feel confident and ready for the fight,” he said on Monday.
“The most important thing for me as a fighter is that it is a dream-come-true situation that I am fighting in a tournament that will be staged by one of the big American promotions and get the opportunity to showcase my talent.
“I am in a big fight against a very strong opponent and good boxer and that’s all I ever wanted to test my abilities against the best – I mean DAZN network has also been part of my dream to show the world my capabilities.
“This is a big one and I will grab it with both hands. What happens after this fight will give direction in my game if I am or not I am grateful to the support I have been getting from people back home.”
Nicknamed “Nomeva – The Wasp”, the 33-year-old fighter from Duncan Village which is home to a number of old-time greats including two-weight IBF World champ Mbulelo “Slayer” Botlle is a very awkward customer who stands a good chance to spring a surprise.
He’s got the capabilities, big fight temperament and experience he amassed from 34 fights with 219 rounds with 31 wins. Ndongeni has also shown that he can punch, having left 18 opponents counting the stars.
In the main attraction, American former WBO International welterweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr will make his return against Fredrick Lawson over 12-rounds. Lawson is originally from Accra in Ghana and now resides in Chicago, Illinois, USA.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos