Stelle will take over all Cafu’s international ratings – Mshumpela promises an upset

Technique is more important than anything else in boxing; and more often than not, it is the better-conditioned fighter and the one who employs better energy management who wins a fight.
A lot of fights come down to conditioning. Throwing with power behind every punch is not a good way to manage energy levels.
This is a warning to the boxing people who have tipped Enathi “Hired Gun” Stelle to win the SA junior-bantamweight title by a knockout against Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu at Orient Theatre on Saturday night next week.
They say he packs a mean punch and that is based on his five knockout in six wins against four losses. It is recorded that he’s gone full scheduled distances three times – twice over six rounds and once over 10 rounds.
Their bout, the main attraction of “The Night of Champions” card of Xaba Promotions, will be contested over 12 rounds.
On the other corner, seven of Cafu’s nine opponents failed to hear the bell going for the last round. He is yet to taste defeat.
Cafu has gone full distance in two 10-rounders and twice over 12 rounds and has fought some big names.
He looks like a million dollar on a good night and that was the case against tough Zolile Miya over 10 rounds and also against veteran Jackson Chauke in their first fight which brought about controversy at the end of the 12th round in March last year.
Fight supervisor and BSA provincial manager in East London Phakamile Jacobs furnished the ring announcer with wrong information that Cafu was inexplicably made the new SA flyweight champion.
The fight was declared a draw and the right verdict should have been that Chauke retained his belt by virtue of being the champion. BSA corrected that decision a day later.
Like any fighter on their off day, Cafu can look terrible but his skillset stands him in good stead to win bouts – hence he remains undefeated.
Power in boxing is a crucial component for any fighter and in most cases, it can spell the difference between victory and defeat. But it is the technique that turns good punchers into knockout artists.
It is all too easy to fall into the trap of prioritising power over technique. Everyone wants to put on exciting performances and score thrilling knockouts.
But what fighters should realise is that technique isn’t just more important than power, it is the catalyst of power. With good, sound technique, a fighter’s form is enhanced, and his movements become tighter and more compact.
Stelle’s manager Andile “Black Buffalo” Mshumpela promises an upset. “There will be regrets after the fight because Stelle will take over on all Cafu’s international ratings,” he warned.
Cafu is rated No 7 by the IBF, 11 by the WBC, 12th by the WBA and 13th by the WBO. Boxing SA has installed Cafu as the No 1 contender in the junior bantamweight class with Stelle in the second spot.
Stelle is from Mdantsane while Cafu comes from Duncan Village. These two townships are respected for producing credible world champions in the Eastern Cape.
“Former World and SA champions from Mdantsane have been visiting Stelle in the gym to give him moral support and we appreciate it very much,” said Mshumpela.
Stelle will take over all Cafu’s international ratings – Mshumpela promises an upset
Boxer tipped to prioritise technique over power
Image: Supplied
Technique is more important than anything else in boxing; and more often than not, it is the better-conditioned fighter and the one who employs better energy management who wins a fight.
A lot of fights come down to conditioning. Throwing with power behind every punch is not a good way to manage energy levels.
This is a warning to the boxing people who have tipped Enathi “Hired Gun” Stelle to win the SA junior-bantamweight title by a knockout against Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu at Orient Theatre on Saturday night next week.
They say he packs a mean punch and that is based on his five knockout in six wins against four losses. It is recorded that he’s gone full scheduled distances three times – twice over six rounds and once over 10 rounds.
Their bout, the main attraction of “The Night of Champions” card of Xaba Promotions, will be contested over 12 rounds.
On the other corner, seven of Cafu’s nine opponents failed to hear the bell going for the last round. He is yet to taste defeat.
Cafu has gone full distance in two 10-rounders and twice over 12 rounds and has fought some big names.
He looks like a million dollar on a good night and that was the case against tough Zolile Miya over 10 rounds and also against veteran Jackson Chauke in their first fight which brought about controversy at the end of the 12th round in March last year.
Fight supervisor and BSA provincial manager in East London Phakamile Jacobs furnished the ring announcer with wrong information that Cafu was inexplicably made the new SA flyweight champion.
The fight was declared a draw and the right verdict should have been that Chauke retained his belt by virtue of being the champion. BSA corrected that decision a day later.
Like any fighter on their off day, Cafu can look terrible but his skillset stands him in good stead to win bouts – hence he remains undefeated.
Power in boxing is a crucial component for any fighter and in most cases, it can spell the difference between victory and defeat. But it is the technique that turns good punchers into knockout artists.
It is all too easy to fall into the trap of prioritising power over technique. Everyone wants to put on exciting performances and score thrilling knockouts.
But what fighters should realise is that technique isn’t just more important than power, it is the catalyst of power. With good, sound technique, a fighter’s form is enhanced, and his movements become tighter and more compact.
Stelle’s manager Andile “Black Buffalo” Mshumpela promises an upset. “There will be regrets after the fight because Stelle will take over on all Cafu’s international ratings,” he warned.
Cafu is rated No 7 by the IBF, 11 by the WBC, 12th by the WBA and 13th by the WBO. Boxing SA has installed Cafu as the No 1 contender in the junior bantamweight class with Stelle in the second spot.
Stelle is from Mdantsane while Cafu comes from Duncan Village. These two townships are respected for producing credible world champions in the Eastern Cape.
“Former World and SA champions from Mdantsane have been visiting Stelle in the gym to give him moral support and we appreciate it very much,” said Mshumpela.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos