The newly-appointed board of Boxing SA faces serious challenges to restore what is right from many wrongs that occurred during the three-year term of the outgoing board that will be out of the office on December 11.
New chairman Sfiso Shongwe and company must prioritise the interest of boxers, who put their lives at risk every time they stepped inside that roped square ring with no form of protection like insurance cover or medical aid.
It is just so unfortunate, especially here in SA, that boxers are scared to stand-up and fight for their rights.
The outgoing board made it even worse by not helping with the establishment of federations and associations – boxers, manager and trainers – but instead first disbanded a progressive promoters' structure in Gauteng before assisting with the establishment of the South African Promoters Association.
The South African Boxing Act No 11 of 2001 dictates that the board of BSA must do the above. Boxers sign Boxing SA’s binding contract with promoters, which is valid for two years with four fights.
One of the many terms in that contract says the boxer shall not, during the term of the agreement, engage in any boxing contest or exhibition, without obtaining the prior written permission of the promoter to do so.
But promoters breach their obligations, especially agreeing to promote a minimum of two bouts per year, and there is no accountability.
New BSA board has its work cut out for it
Boxers’ interests need to be prioritised
Image: Supplied
BSA acting CEO Eric Sithole made promises during a gathering of promoters in a convention at Birchwood, Gauteng last year September. He promised medical aid but none was delivered.
Boxing SA provincial manager in Mpumalanga Oupa Lubisi says there should also be an intervention on the issue where boxers are given short notice by promoters who tantalise fighters with good purse monies.
He said his nephew, Mpumalanga junior bantamweight champion Arnel Lubisi, lost to both Ricardo Malajika and Layten Gloss in Gauteng because he was ill-prepared.
“But the offer was good,” he said, adding that they endured the pain of witnessing careers of boxers from his province being destroyed by exploitive promoters from other provinces.
He said the family’s company – Ilanga Boxing Promotion – intended to reignite that lost interest of boxing in their province.
The journey begins with the first tournament on December 15 at Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall in Middelburg where Lubisi will welcome Tanzanian Abdul Kesi Ngoam in a non-title fight over 10 rounds.
Topping the card will be a Mpumalanga provincial junior welterweight title fight between holder Xolani Mgidi and Humbulani Netshamutshedzi. But that matchup is controversial because Netshamutshedzi is from Limpopo.
Lubisi said their tournament would have eight bouts and action would begin at 7pm. Entrance fee is R150 R300.
