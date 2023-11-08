WBC insurance needs Lamati’s medical report to pay for permanent injuries

The medical findings by doctors in Belfast regarding the cause of Ludumo Lamati’s collapse after the stoppage of his failed coup to dethrone WBC silver champ Nick Ball will be required for the WBC insurance to pay the fighter who suffered permanent injuries.
This is according to WBC board member, Dr Peter Ngatane, who also sits in the medical and ratings committee of the Mexico-based boxing body.
Ngatane who jets off to the WBC’s 61st annual convention in Uzbekistan tomorrow, indicated that Lamati’s matter will be discussed at length with the view of finding closure so he can get paid what is due to him.
“We will be reviewing many things especially boxers’ safety and their health and that includes the progress of Lamati.
“Every boxer who engages in a WBC sanctioned fight gets insured. That is to cover them for such purposes; depending on what the report says, the WBC will send that report to its insurer to pay Lamati,” Ngatane said.
A former BSA chairperson, Ngatane is of the belief that the WBC insurance, that of the British Board Board of Control, which presided over the fight and that of Queensberry Promotion, which staged the fight contributed towards Lamati’s hospitalisation and medical bills.
“That is why he was treated at a top class hospital,” he said, adding that the convention will take place from November 12 to 19.
BSA acting CEO Nsikayizwe Sithole was contacted in September on the medical report of Lamati and he said: “Dr [Stephen] Selepe ([BSA medical committee chairperson]) was delegated to deal with the matter. He is still trying to get Lamati’s medical report from the hospital where he was admitted to in Belfast.
“Once that information has been communicated, Dr Selepe will advise the board [of BSA] on what needs to be done. Everything will be done in line with BSA policies.”
The fight which took place at SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 27, was stopped towards the end of the 12th round.
Lamati collapsed in his corner and was stretchered out of the ring and taken to hospital where he was immediately put into an induced coma. He was later operated on his head.
Image: Getty Images/Charles McQuillan
