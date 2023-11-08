×

Six vehicle collision in Durban, 10 injured

08 November 2023 - 11:25
More than 10 people, including school pupils, were injured in a crash involving six on Duranta Road at the M4 Southern freeway in Durban.
Image: ALS Paramedics

More than 10 people, including school pupils, were injured in a crash involving six vehicles, two of them minibus taxis, on Duranta Road on the M4 southern freeway in Durban.

The incident happened just after 7am on Wednesday.

ALS Paramedics director Garrith Jamieson said first responders found one of the taxis was taking pupils aged between seven and 11 to school.

More than 10 patients, including children, sustained multiple injuries ranging from minor to serious. The patients were treated on the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospitals in Durban.”

Jamieson said traffic was severely affected in the area for several hours while teams were working on the scene.

The cause of the accident was not yet known.

