More than 10 people, including school pupils, were injured in a crash involving six vehicles, two of them minibus taxis, on Duranta Road on the M4 southern freeway in Durban.
The incident happened just after 7am on Wednesday.
ALS Paramedics director Garrith Jamieson said first responders found one of the taxis was taking pupils aged between seven and 11 to school.
“More than 10 patients, including children, sustained multiple injuries ranging from minor to serious. The patients were treated on the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospitals in Durban.”
Jamieson said traffic was severely affected in the area for several hours while teams were working on the scene.
The cause of the accident was not yet known.
TimesLIVE
Six vehicle collision in Durban, 10 injured
Image: ALS Paramedics
More than 10 people, including school pupils, were injured in a crash involving six vehicles, two of them minibus taxis, on Duranta Road on the M4 southern freeway in Durban.
The incident happened just after 7am on Wednesday.
ALS Paramedics director Garrith Jamieson said first responders found one of the taxis was taking pupils aged between seven and 11 to school.
“More than 10 patients, including children, sustained multiple injuries ranging from minor to serious. The patients were treated on the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospitals in Durban.”
Jamieson said traffic was severely affected in the area for several hours while teams were working on the scene.
The cause of the accident was not yet known.
TimesLIVE
One dead, two injured after truck smashes into Pietermaritzburg home
Limpopo radio presenter killed in road accident
Police vehicle involved in deadly crash had 11 people on board
Three vehicles were involved in M1 crash that left cop and prisoners dead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos