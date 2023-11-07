Nontshinga will bounce back, predicts promoter

Had Sivenathi Nontshinga successfully defended his IBF junior flyweight boxing belt in Monaco on Saturday, OR Tambo International Airport would have buzzed with a throng of journalists jostling for pictures and interviews.
That is how Nomfesane Nyatela painted the scene on the arrival of Nontshinga, who was showered with so much love and admiration prior to jetting off to Monte Carlo where he was knocked out in the second round by Mexican Adrian Curiel Dominguez.
“Clearly, their love was conditional,” said Nyatela, who flew from East London to Johannesburg to welcome the 24-year-old boxer whose career was guided by Nyatela’s company Rumble Africa Promotion from 2017 until he won the IBF International belt.
That belt gave power to the boxer's manager, Colin Nathan, to convince the hierarchy of the New York-based IBF to give Nontshinga the chance to fight for the actual belt which the talented fighter from East London won in Mexico in September last year.
“It’s like Sive has been written off already,” she added. “But had he retained the title there would be no space here at the airport. Everybody who claims to be a religious follower of boxing would be here and that includes the media. One thing I can guarantee you is that Sive will bounce back and become a world champion.”
Asked what the future holds between Nontshinga and her company, Nyatela said: “We are still to meet as a team and talk. it’s still early days.”
Nontshinga’s fight on Saturday night was his first under UK promoter Eddie Hearn, who signed him up after winning the world title.
Attempts to get a comment from Nontshinga were unsuccessful.
Nathan said: “I am heart-sore; we have no excuse; he got caught; he was pulling out in a wrong position; he made a mistake and got nailed.
“My responsibility is to bring him back and make a world champion again. Big shout out to Rumble Africa Promotions CEO Nomfesane Nyatela, particularly for the support before, during and after the fight.”
Nontshinga will bounce back, predicts promoter
Nyatela blasts the media for 'snubbing' boxer
