Promoter Mampunye taking boxing back to its roots

East London-based boxing promoter Xolani Mampunye is taking the fistic sport to remote areas of the Eastern Cape.
He has done this before – staging tournaments in Mthatha – and this time to Thula Kula Indoor Sports Centre in Komani on December 3.
Mampunye promoted boxing under the banner of Last Born Promotion (PBP).
Komani – as it’s a town in the middle of Eastern Cape – is home to former SA junior bantamweight champion Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke and to boxing ring officials Tony Nyangiwe and Siya Mani.
LBP was in Mthatha in 2018 where Simpiwe “Chain Reaction” Konkco from Ngangelizwe retained his IBO minimum title against Toto Landero of the Philippines.
“That was the developed countries championship to happen there,” said Mampunye whose company’s hard work was recognised by Boxing SA 2018 with the most promising promoter of the year award.
“We then went to Peddie [a small town of Amathole District] where we staged a development tournament in April last year. Now it’s Komani.”
He said the upcoming tournament will be headlined by Siyakholwa “The Demon” Kuse who will welcome Tanzanian Halied Talama for the vacant ABU mini flyweight title.
He paid tribute to the Eastern Cape government for its assistance. His 10-bout card will feature four new comers from Komani.
Most promoters from East London, with the exception of 2023 award winning Ayanda Matiti, prefer to stage tournaments at home.
Kuse’s manager Mlandeli Tengimfene says his charge wants to be the first boxer from the Eastern Cape to win a WBC belt.
“That journey begins on December 3,” said Tengimfene whose charge has already caught the attention of the WBC ratings committee which has given him the No 13 raking.
Kuse has turned his life around for the better since being brought back to life by Tengimfene. The 23-year-old fighter from Mdantsane was heavy on drugs.
Tengimfene gave him shelter in his house in Cambridge and enrolled at a rehabilitation centre to fight addiction.
He did so successfully before with Sinethemba Kotana who won three fights in succession to qualify for the South African flyweight belt.
Kotana found reigning king Jackson “M3" Chauke too quick and smart for him to retain his belt with a unanimous points decision on September 22 last year.
Tengimfene whose awesome work with fighters duly earned him BSA’s 2018 manager of the year award. He is bringing back long-forgotten Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile into action.
Fuzile will begin his comeback trail against Emmanuel Amos in the main supporting bout over 10 rounds.
The super talented left hander from Duncan Village has fought in 2021 when he failed to win the IBF junior lightweight belt by losing to Kenichi Ogawa at Madison Square Garden, New York, on November 27.
“I am reviving Fuzile’s career,” said Tengimfene.
Promoter Mampunye taking boxing back to its roots
Next tournament is Kuse against Tanzanian Talama for vacant flyweight title
Image: Supplied
East London-based boxing promoter Xolani Mampunye is taking the fistic sport to remote areas of the Eastern Cape.
He has done this before – staging tournaments in Mthatha – and this time to Thula Kula Indoor Sports Centre in Komani on December 3.
Mampunye promoted boxing under the banner of Last Born Promotion (PBP).
Komani – as it’s a town in the middle of Eastern Cape – is home to former SA junior bantamweight champion Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke and to boxing ring officials Tony Nyangiwe and Siya Mani.
LBP was in Mthatha in 2018 where Simpiwe “Chain Reaction” Konkco from Ngangelizwe retained his IBO minimum title against Toto Landero of the Philippines.
“That was the developed countries championship to happen there,” said Mampunye whose company’s hard work was recognised by Boxing SA 2018 with the most promising promoter of the year award.
“We then went to Peddie [a small town of Amathole District] where we staged a development tournament in April last year. Now it’s Komani.”
He said the upcoming tournament will be headlined by Siyakholwa “The Demon” Kuse who will welcome Tanzanian Halied Talama for the vacant ABU mini flyweight title.
He paid tribute to the Eastern Cape government for its assistance. His 10-bout card will feature four new comers from Komani.
Most promoters from East London, with the exception of 2023 award winning Ayanda Matiti, prefer to stage tournaments at home.
Kuse’s manager Mlandeli Tengimfene says his charge wants to be the first boxer from the Eastern Cape to win a WBC belt.
“That journey begins on December 3,” said Tengimfene whose charge has already caught the attention of the WBC ratings committee which has given him the No 13 raking.
Kuse has turned his life around for the better since being brought back to life by Tengimfene. The 23-year-old fighter from Mdantsane was heavy on drugs.
Tengimfene gave him shelter in his house in Cambridge and enrolled at a rehabilitation centre to fight addiction.
He did so successfully before with Sinethemba Kotana who won three fights in succession to qualify for the South African flyweight belt.
Kotana found reigning king Jackson “M3" Chauke too quick and smart for him to retain his belt with a unanimous points decision on September 22 last year.
Tengimfene whose awesome work with fighters duly earned him BSA’s 2018 manager of the year award. He is bringing back long-forgotten Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile into action.
Fuzile will begin his comeback trail against Emmanuel Amos in the main supporting bout over 10 rounds.
The super talented left hander from Duncan Village has fought in 2021 when he failed to win the IBF junior lightweight belt by losing to Kenichi Ogawa at Madison Square Garden, New York, on November 27.
“I am reviving Fuzile’s career,” said Tengimfene.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos