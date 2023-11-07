Lerena positive of winning WBC title against Gashi

Senad Gashi has a scary knockout of 26 from 27 wins, but Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena is certainly not scared of the German-based Yugoslavian he will face for the WBC Interim bridgerweight title at Emperors Palace on November 25.
Their fight will headline Golden Gloves "Double Down @ The Palace" five-bout card which features reigning SA and IBF Africa junior-middleweight champion Shervontaigh Koopman in an eight-rounder with Angolan Cristiano Ndombassy.
"Respect is the key word but when the bell goes, it's business and respect is thrown out of the window," said the fearless warrior – Lerena – who showed no fear for the big man, Daniel Dubois, when they met in front of 90,000 English fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England on December 3 last year.
Lerena dropped the Englishman three times in round one but lost the fight for the WBA regular heavyweight title by a stoppage in the third round. It was only his third fight in that heavyweight division where he had already made an impression by winning the WBA Inter-Continental title in his second fight.
Lerena had previously dominated the cruiserweight as the IBO champion until he moved up to heavyweight class.
After his loss to Dubois, Lerena dropped a weight down to the new division, which sits between the WBC's cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions. Lukasz Rozanski from Poland is the champion.
"I've about 17 days to go; it's going be a tough fight but I believe I have a better pedigree; I've prepared better and I've got the world to win," said Lerena, who is rated No 1 in that weight division where Gashi occupies the No 7 spot.
Lerena, who is trained by retired heavyweight fighter Peter Smith, added: "I need to win the interim belt in order to get a shot at Badou Jack or Rozanski. In the event they don't fight, I will be elevated to world super champion [depending on the outcome of November 25 fight]."
He said he was excited. "Honestly, I think I'm in the best shape; best that I have sparred and you will see an explosive Kevin, fast Kevin, a mover, the guy I was a couple of fights ago," he said.
"I am not as big as I was maybe two fights ago, but I'm definitely planning to be explosive and elusive."
The left-handed Lerena has flatted 14 of his 29 victims with two losses.
Lerena positive of winning WBC title against Gashi
Duo face-off for WBC Interim bridgerweight title
Image: Gallo Images/James Gradidge
Senad Gashi has a scary knockout of 26 from 27 wins, but Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena is certainly not scared of the German-based Yugoslavian he will face for the WBC Interim bridgerweight title at Emperors Palace on November 25.
Their fight will headline Golden Gloves "Double Down @ The Palace" five-bout card which features reigning SA and IBF Africa junior-middleweight champion Shervontaigh Koopman in an eight-rounder with Angolan Cristiano Ndombassy.
"Respect is the key word but when the bell goes, it's business and respect is thrown out of the window," said the fearless warrior – Lerena – who showed no fear for the big man, Daniel Dubois, when they met in front of 90,000 English fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England on December 3 last year.
Lerena dropped the Englishman three times in round one but lost the fight for the WBA regular heavyweight title by a stoppage in the third round. It was only his third fight in that heavyweight division where he had already made an impression by winning the WBA Inter-Continental title in his second fight.
Lerena had previously dominated the cruiserweight as the IBO champion until he moved up to heavyweight class.
After his loss to Dubois, Lerena dropped a weight down to the new division, which sits between the WBC's cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions. Lukasz Rozanski from Poland is the champion.
"I've about 17 days to go; it's going be a tough fight but I believe I have a better pedigree; I've prepared better and I've got the world to win," said Lerena, who is rated No 1 in that weight division where Gashi occupies the No 7 spot.
Lerena, who is trained by retired heavyweight fighter Peter Smith, added: "I need to win the interim belt in order to get a shot at Badou Jack or Rozanski. In the event they don't fight, I will be elevated to world super champion [depending on the outcome of November 25 fight]."
He said he was excited. "Honestly, I think I'm in the best shape; best that I have sparred and you will see an explosive Kevin, fast Kevin, a mover, the guy I was a couple of fights ago," he said.
"I am not as big as I was maybe two fights ago, but I'm definitely planning to be explosive and elusive."
The left-handed Lerena has flatted 14 of his 29 victims with two losses.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos