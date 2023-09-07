Detective paralysed during a robbery refuses to give up on her career

Severe abdominal injuries, a collapsed lung and irreversible damage to her spinal cord has not dampened police officer Ntsako Mathebula’s spirit to remain in the police service.
Having grown up in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, Mathebula, 34, said she never really wanted to be a police officer.
“Initially, I wanted to be a teacher when I was growing up but when I learned they really don’t get paid that much, I decided to maybe join the force through a police academy in 2015,” said Mathebula.
She said she worked hard and finally became a detective, a goal she had really been working for.
“It took a lot of work and hard days and nights but I knew I could reach that title and eventually I did,” said Mathebula.
She described the day when everything changed as a day she can’t seem to wrap her head around.
“I went to work one morning and my colleagues and I stopped by a garage to get a few things and that’s when everything happened,” she recalled.
She said when they got to the garage they were not aware a robbery was unfolding.
“We immediately came under fire without any time to react really. I sustained injuries as well as my partner but my commander was critically wounded and later died,” she said.
“All the while, I was praying to God, saying, ‘I am not ready to come to you yet’. After the incident, I was in a lot of pain and could not feel my legs but I was grateful to be alive,” she said.
Mathebula said she was taken to the Netcare Milpark Hospital and once they had stabilised her, she went through scans. .
“The doctors told me the bullet had gone right through my spine to my small intestine. They operated to remove it and address the injuries to my abdomen,” said Mathebula.
Although she recovered, the damage to her spine was irreversible and when she was moved to Netcare Rehabilitation Hospital, the reality of her journey began to sink in.
“At first, I was in denial. I kept thinking the feeling would return to my legs and life would go back to normal. But the first time I was pushed in a wheelchair, it felt real. I tried to keep my spirits up, smiling every day and encouraging myself, but it was very hard, knowing how easy it was before to do something as simple as sitting up. As a previously fit and active person, I now had to learn how to sit up,” said Mathebula.
The bullet wound to her back resulted in severe abdominal injuries, a collapsed lung and, most devastatingly, irreversible damage to her spinal cord leaving her paralysed from the mid back downwards.
She said that her biggest motivation was her three children.
“I do all of this for them. At first it was very hard but it took a lot of getting used to. Some days felt harder but I knew that I needed to do it, not only for myself but for those who believed in me like my kids,” said Mathebula.
“Talking openly about my experience is helping me to relate to my family in a new way. I feel that I have been able to process what has happened emotionally. My goal is now to master the physical aspects of living back at home, so that I can care for myself and also my family,” she said.
She said that she still wanted to be of service, even if it meant being in administration. She said it was all in the attitude.
“I don’t feel like I can quit, and I don’t want to quit. I am looking forward to going back to work in an administrative role. I want to go back and be part of the service because I won’t quit,” said Mathebula.
