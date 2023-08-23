SA junior middleweight crown at stake
Koopman set for greatness should he defeat Thysse
Answers about the character of Shervantaigh Koopman as a fighter, his inane potential, his all round traits, basically, including his durability, could be provided when he faces Brandon Thysse at Emperors Palace on September 2.
Thysse is both tough and rugged. He can take a good punch and he has a physical grinding style. If Koopman overcomes this biggest hurdle towards recognition, then people will know exactly who is the king in the South African junior middleweight division...
