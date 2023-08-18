×

Boxing

Public invited to witness sweet science in fistic sport

‘Ring officials, doctors and announcers will be females’

18 August 2023 - 09:15
Starline Promotions boss Zandile Malinga.
The general public, which has not warmed up towards the idea of women boxing here, have been invited to present themselves at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban tomorrow afternoon to witness the beauty of this fistic sport, which is known as the sweet science.

Veteran promoter Zandile Malinga made that heartfelt plea yesterday – a day after the official launch of the KwaZulu-Natal Women in Boxing tournament – which is Boxing SA’s programme that will go on until March next year – according to acting CEO Ntsikayezwe Sithole, who was at the launch at Shaka Marine yesterday.

“It was such a well attended media briefing; I mean I have been in boxing for so many years, I don’t remember witnessing such a large number of media personnel,” she said. 

“It is sponsored by the national department of sports, arts and recreation. Those people who have seen live performance by females in boxing will get more than enough opportunities to satisfy themselves because the tournament tomorrow afternoon is a women only event."

It will be a box-and-dine affair with a three-course meal which comes at a price. “All ring officials, doctors and announcers will be females. This is a true reflection of women in boxing.”

The tournament will be staged under the banner of Hle-Jobe Promotions of Hlengiwe Dladla. But she will organise it jointly with Malinga, Nomvelo Magcaba and Nomfundo Malinga, who are all female boxing promoters from the KwaZulu-Natal.

Topping the bill will be a 10-rounder for the SA junior middleweight belt between holder Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane and Rushda Mallick, while SA junior bantamweight champ Thema “Stone Cold” Zuma will welcome Chimwemwe Banda of Malawi over eight rounds.

WBF All-Africa junior bantamweight titlist Bathabile “Batha” Ziqubu will do battle with Zimbabwean Sehliselwe Nhliziyo over eight rounds. Four newcomers will pave way in the early bouts.

