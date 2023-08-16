Sithole said the proposed women in boxing series would take place in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo, North West, East London, Gqeberha, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Free State and Western Cape.
Boxing body urged to appoint women in key positions
Such move will see female promoters and ring announcers shine
Boxing SA (BSA) must empower women in boxing holistically and that includes employing at least one provincial manager.
That plea was made yesterday by Pumeza Zinakile.
It comes few days after BSA acting CEO Ntsikayezwe Sithole announced they would launch the “The Rise of Women in Boxing” series to empower and promote women in the sport of boxing, inside and outside the ring.
Zinakile, 42, from Mdantsane who grew up in Kwelerha at KwaZozo location is a top ring official based in Johannesburg.
A niece of former SA and IBO champion, Zolile “Bone Crusher”, Mbityi has spent 15 years in the fight game. Zinakile was voted BSA 2017 female ring official of the year. Six years later she lifted the same award in Durban but this time it was inclusive of her male counterparts.
SA rolls out red carpet for women in boxing
On Law of the List, which rates female referees, she is rated No 6 licensed by WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO and WBF, Zinakile said she was happy with Boxing SA’s idea of spreading its women in boxing series throughout the country from this month until March next year.
Sithole said the proposed women in boxing series would take place in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo, North West, East London, Gqeberha, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Free State and Western Cape.
The only missing piece in the puzzle is the female provincial manager. “How nice was it going to be that female will be supervising those tournaments?”, she asked.
“That has to be done on merit and not appoint a female just to be seen to be politically correct. I truly believe that Siya Vabaza has all the qualifies to do that job; experience, she is qualified academically and she’s been a ring official for like 30 years; she knows everything about boxing.”
Regarding BSA’s intention of women tournament happening all round the country, she said: “That will give action to female promoters, ring officials, managers and ring announcers, [allowing them] to shine. I want to pay tribute to Mbali Zantsi who flew female ring officials all over the country for her Women Only tournament in Kagiso in 2015.
“Zandile Malinga did the same in 2016 in Durban. A day after that tournament, all females had a convention and deliberated on challenges that faces them in boxing.
“One resolution taken there was that male referees must not be appointed in women bouts because they are unable to perform some of the important duties, like re-inserting protectors to their breasts during fights. BSA should also took at taking charge in the appointment of women referees in international fights.”
In making sure that she remembers where she comes from, Zinakile sponsored four local gyms with training equipment including boxing gloves and punching bags in Kwelerha last year.
“I am also a part of Masakhane homeless in Marlboro; my employer and I sponsor girls with sanitary towels and clothes; we do that every month,” says Zinakile who attended the IBF annual convention in Chicago in May. “To new female ring officials it is not easy but it is worth it and they must rush things.”
