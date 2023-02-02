Boxing SA has suspended Covid-19 testing before boxing tournaments.
A statement issued yesterday to licensees reads: “The purpose of this circular is to inform all Boxing SA licensees on the suspension of Covid-19 testing requirements prior boxing tournament as of February 2 2023.
“Since the advent of Covid-19 in the country and the world over, every citizen, country, organisation, and so on are expected to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
“In heeding the call, and noting that boxing is a contact sport, Boxing SA continued to be strict on the testing of Covid-19 to ensure protection of all participants till the last tournament of 2022. The practice was meant to protect the health and safety of all participants during tournaments.
“Upon research, international benchmarks and recent developments within the medical and health fraternity, the meeting of the medical advisory commission (MAC) held on January 26 recommended to the board [of Boxing SA] to suspend the Covid-19 testing before a boxing tournament.
“Through the guidance and advice of the MAC, Boxing SA will inform licensees of any developments to reinstate the testing based on the prevalence of the virus within the country.
“Licensees are still expected to take precautionary measures and are encouraged to contact the medical practitioners on time if there might be symptoms of Covid-19 experienced.”
Boxing came to a standstill when the country went to lockdown level 1 in March 2020. Four months later the minister of sport, arts & culture Nathi Mthethwa gave approval for the resumption of training for professional training with restrictions in place, including non-contact training, as well as pre-requirements that had to be met before boxers, in the case of professional boxing, return to gym.
No more Covid testing for boxing tournaments
Licensees to be notified if there are any changes
Image: 123RF
