Miller looks forward to business end of SA20
Tourney returns today after Proateas-England ODI series
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Following the recently concluded ODI series between the Proteas and England, the Betway SA20 will now take centre stage as it heads towards its business end.
Over 20 players who played in the one-day series will be returning to their respective SA20 franchises and will try to adjust from 50 overs to 20 overs.
Paarl Royals captain David Miller is of the view that players won’t struggle to go back to the SA20. Miller’s side will take on the Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers on Friday at 1.30pm.
“I don’t think it’s going to affect performances at all. I’m going to Joburg, it won’t be an issue because we’re playing on Friday,” said Miller this week.
Century should give Bavuma a lift, says Miller
