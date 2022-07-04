Wayde van Niekerk will sit out Commonwealth Games again

Wayde van Niekerk will miss the Commonwealth Games again.

The 400m world record-holder, who is still trying to recapture his form after undergoing knee surgery in 2017, was not among the 26 track and field athletes named by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) on Monday.

He was still recuperating from the operation at the time of the last Games in Gold Coast and safeguarding his knee possibly cost him a chance of making the team for the showpiece that kicks off in Birmingham later this month.

Van Niekerk withdrew from the SA championships in April as a precautionary measure, pulled up in a 200m race in Italy in May, and completed only his first race of the season, a 400m in the US, this past weekend. That performance at least showed he had reasonable form before the world championships from July 15 to 24.

An Athletics SA board member said selections were based on performances from January 1 until mid-June, during which Van Niekerk didn’t complete a race.

A further 61 competitors across six codes were added to Team SA on Monday, bringing the total to take part in England to 251 — 57 more than the squad that went to Gold Coast 2018.

The bulk of the team for the Birmingham spectacle that runs until August 8 was announced last month.