×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Invigilators ‘find cellphones and crib notes’ as matric pupils write final exams in Western Cape

By TIMESLIVE - 11 November 2022 - 11:23
Candidates caught cheating risk being disqualified or potentially barred from writing future exams. Stock photo.
Candidates caught cheating risk being disqualified or potentially barred from writing future exams. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2

Invigilators have reported 14 candidates writing their matric exams for allegedly bringing cellphones or crib notes into examination venues.

“We are not yet halfway through the 2022 National Senior Certificate exams, and we have already received 14 reports,” said education MEC David Maynier.

“Each reported incident will be thoroughly investigated, and the candidate in question is given the opportunity to make representations to a hearing following the exam session. The candidate will also have the opportunity to appeal the finding from the hearing.

“Candidates cannot claim to be unaware of the rules as they were required to sign a commitment agreement before the beginning of the exam session which outlined the rules of the exams, and the consequences of being caught,” he said.

Candidates caught cheating risk being disqualified or potentially barred from up to three future exam sessions.

Maynier urged pupils to check their pockets before entering exam venues.

The department has not received reports about exam paper leaks.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa