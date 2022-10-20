The second incident occurred on June 4 this year at about 11pm in Naledi Section, Kgotsong, Bothaville.
Thakeng said a 20-year-old girl alleged that she was on her way home from a tavern when an unknown man hit her with a panga.
She fell to the ground unconscious.
“She regained consciousness while being dragged to a nearby house where the suspect raped her outside the yard in the street. Friends of the victim came to her rescue and the alleged rapist managed to flee from the scene,” he said.
The suspect was wearing a black beanie, black coat, brown shirt, brown chino trousers and sneakers. He is dark in complexion, slender, 1.8 meters in height, and has a beard, said Thakeng.
Should anyone have information on the whereabouts of the two suspects, Detective Warrant Officer Anje Tait of Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit can be contacted at cellphone number 083 279 3213 or Police Crime Stop number 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
Beaten and raped: Help us find the culprits, say Free State police
Image: Elvis Ntombela
Free State police are asking for the public's help to find two suspects between the ages of 25 and 30 who are wanted for the rape of a teenager and a young woman in separate incidents in Bothaville.
A 16-year-old girl was walking home from her friend's residence on February 27 2021 at about 11pm when she realised that she was being followed by an unknown man. Police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said he was carrying an iron rod.
“The victim was forced to a passage near the Sassa building. She tried to fight back but she was overpowered and forced to the ground. She was raped twice and threatened with a knife. After the ordeal, he accompanied her home. On arrival, the girl informed her grandmother and a case was registered,” said Thakeng.
Thakeng said an identikit was compiled. The suspect's height is 1.9 meters, he is short-haired, of medium build and has a scar on his right cheek.
Convicted rapist gets additional life term for raping four-year-old boy
The second incident occurred on June 4 this year at about 11pm in Naledi Section, Kgotsong, Bothaville.
Thakeng said a 20-year-old girl alleged that she was on her way home from a tavern when an unknown man hit her with a panga.
She fell to the ground unconscious.
“She regained consciousness while being dragged to a nearby house where the suspect raped her outside the yard in the street. Friends of the victim came to her rescue and the alleged rapist managed to flee from the scene,” he said.
The suspect was wearing a black beanie, black coat, brown shirt, brown chino trousers and sneakers. He is dark in complexion, slender, 1.8 meters in height, and has a beard, said Thakeng.
Should anyone have information on the whereabouts of the two suspects, Detective Warrant Officer Anje Tait of Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit can be contacted at cellphone number 083 279 3213 or Police Crime Stop number 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos